Home / Bollywood / Mallika Sherawat hits back at Twitter user who blamed her films for violence against women

Mallika Sherawat hits back at Twitter user who blamed her films for violence against women

Mallika Sherawat responded to a Twitter user’s comment that the films she was a part of contributed to sexual assault cases against women in the country.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mallika Sherawat hit back at a Twitter user who claimed that her films were responsible for the rise in rape cases in India.
Mallika Sherawat hit back at a Twitter user who claimed that her films were responsible for the rise in rape cases in India.
         

Mallika Sherawat has hit back at a Twitter user who called her films responsible for rising acts of sexual violence against women. Mallika, infuriated at the comment, said that such mentality in people needs to be changed.

Mallika had tweeted about the Hathras rape case, writing, “Unless india reforms it’s medieval mindset towards women nothing will change #HathrasHorror #NirbhayaCase.” Replying to her tweet, the Twitter user wrote, “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first.”

 

Mallika replied, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen.”

Also read: Bobby Deol says he was supposed to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Ajnabee: ‘This industry is ruthless’

Mallika has often received hate for her work in bold films such as Murder and Khwahish. In 2018, Mallika had said in an interview that she had to lose out on multiple films as she refused to get intimate with her co-stars off screen. “There were so many accusations and judgements on me. If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too,” she had said in an interview with PTI.

“I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country,” she had added.

