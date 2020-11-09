Mallika Sherawat’s 2009 tweet about Kamala Harris goes viral, fans compare her to Nostradamus, Ganesh Gaitonde

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:44 IST

A 2009 tweet by actor Mallika Sherawat is being circulated online for its renewed relevance in light of the recent US presidential elections. In her tweet, Mallika had written about meeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

She’d written, “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be US President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!” In another social media post, sharing a picture of the two of them together, Mallika had written that she was inspired by the Vice President-elect for her role in the film Politics of Love. “With Kamala Harris, attorney general of San Francisco,” Mallika had written. “I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love...”

Fans shared memes and jokes about Mallika’s foresight. One person shared a meme of Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games, declaring, “Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai (sometimes I feel I’m god).” Another person exclaimed, “Nostradamus is alive!”

The 56-year-old Democratic Senator from California, on Saturday became America's first female, first Black and first South Asian Vice President-elect. She is the daughter of an Indian mother and African-American father from Jamaica.

She thanked President-elect Joe Biden for selecting her as his running mate. “What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his Vice President,” she said in her speech.

Mallika on Monday shared a picture with Kamala Harris, and called her an ‘inspiration’.

