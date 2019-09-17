Mallika Sherawat says she isn’t ready to be a mother: ‘I am petrified of the responsibility’

bollywood

She is a globetrotting actor but amid her busy schedule, Mallika Sherawat makes sure to find time for her nephew Ransher Lamba, her brother Vikram Lamba’s son. The doting aunt even took him to the Cannes Film Festival this year.

“I am having a ball with him. I don’t have a child of my own, so Ransher is like my baby. I have the best time with him. I play with him, cuddle him, travel with him and enjoy the best moments with him and then give him back to his parents. No nappy changing duties for me,” the 42-year-old shares with a laugh.

Since she loves kids so much, does she see herself as a parent in the near future? But Mallika says she is not ready for that.

“It is too much of a responsibility which I don’t want. I am petrified of the responsibility of a kid. Abhi toh jaha mann kiya suitcase utha ke chal padi. If I have a child, I would have to think of the child all the time. I will go crazy thinking about which school and all of that. I am happy the way I am,” she shares.

She may not be open to having kids but Mallika, who dated French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans for quite some time, is ready for love, again.

“I am single but I would absolutely want to be in love. Romance is great and it is inspiring. Par kaam se fursat mile kaam se toh na romance karu,” adds Mallika, who recently starred in a web series Booo Sabki Phategi and will be seen in a film with Rajat Kapoor.

So, has she ever faced any biases because of her single status in India? “I think for actresses, the rules are a bit different. There are lots of single actresses not only now but Asha Parekh ke time se. Also Rekhaji. Single actresses are exempted from all the judgments which regular girls face in the Indian society. But of course there are still people who look at actresses in a derogatory manner and say inse kaun shaadi karega. But In don’t really care about all that. I am living my life my own way and I am having a ball,” concludes Mallika.

