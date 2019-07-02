Mallika Sherawat says a producer once wanted to fry an egg on her belly

Actor Mallika Sherawat has said that a ‘novice’ producer once tried to convince her to allow him to fry an egg on her belly. Mallika was speaking to comedian Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When the host asked her about certain ‘rumours’ about the film industry, Mallika shared an anecdote with the audience about what she has experienced in her career. “Once I was shooting a song for a film. And the producer seemed to be a novice. So he was trying to figure out a way to portray ‘Mallika is very hot.’ So, he sent an idea through the choreographer - ‘Can I fry an egg on your belly in the song?’ It’s true! The producer’s actually asked me this,” she said.

When co-host Archana Puran Singh asked Mallika, “Did you go through with it?” the actor replied, “No, I didn’t.”

Mallika recently spoke about another incident, in which a director had said to her, “I want to do something different. So in this dance step, aapke kamar pe nah.. main garam garam roti sekunga (in this step, I’ll cook rotis on your waist).”

She had also told PTI that she’d lost out on roles because male stars wanted to cast their girlfriends instead. “I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes ‘don’t cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions.’ They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I’ve lost. But it didn’t make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them,” she said.

She had also said that her image as a sex symbol prompted many actors to assume that she’d be willing to sleep with them in exchange of favours. She told PTI, “I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

Mallika can currently be seen in ALTBalaji’s new horror comedy series Boo, Sabki Phategi, opposite Tusshar Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 14:34 IST