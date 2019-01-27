Manikarnika box office day 2: Kangana Ranaut film earns Rs 26.85 cr after massive jump, actor beats her own record

After a lacklustre first day, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika box office collection saw a massive jump on Republic Day. The Rani Laxmibai biopic that saw the actor double up as a director has earned Rs 26.85 crore within two days of the release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported, “Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu.”

#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2019

With the Rs 18.10 crore collection on Saturday, Manikarnika also became the highest single day earner ever for a female driven film. Earlier, the record was held by Kangana Ranaut’s film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which collected 15.85 crore on a Sunday. While the film got the Republic Day advantage, it has to make sure that its earnings stay in double digits given its Rs 90 crore budget.

Kangana – after facing a slew of controversies during the making and promotion of the film – is in a mood to celebrate. The actor’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a boomerang of Kangana and her son where the duo is in a full celebratory mode.

Hindustan Times review of Manikarnika gave Kangana full marks for her portrayal of the lead character, “Ranaut makes you believe it. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi sets up a world where the woman wages war, while the men dance and matchmake. Ranaut is gleeful as she shows the men how its done, fencing expertly while running across the backs of horses and onto that of an elephant. These are cartoonish stunts, but nothing outside the Hindi film playbook, and if they feel harder to swallow, we should ask ourselves if that is because they’re performed by a woman and not some guy named Akshay or Ajay.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut was always rude, says director Krish

Another film that is high on josh is Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is expected to cross the Rs 150-crore mark by today. “#UriTheSurgicalStrike remains super-strong, despite multiple new films... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should see big growth in biz... All set to cross ₹ 150 cr by Sun [Day 17]... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 138.19 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh,” reported Adarsh.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 12:29 IST