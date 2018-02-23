Manikarnika: Leaked pics show Kangana Ranaut sporting two gorgeous new looks for film

Kangana Ranaut was spotted shooting for Manikarnika in Bikaner on Wednesday. She was caught on camera in two different, new looks, both equally gorgeous.

She was seen strutting about the sets installed at the Junagarh Fort in a stunning orange silk sari with her entourage behind her. She wore her hair in a tight bun and a big necklace around her neck.

Kangana Ranaut during shooting for Manikarnika at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on Feb 21. (IANS)

She met the Maharani of Bikaner, Padma Kumari, in the fort and clicked pictures with her. Kangana plays Rani Lakshmibai in the film.

In the second set of pictures, Kangana is seen in a red silk saree with roses in her hair and big, heavy jewellery.

Kangana and a major part of the cast will be seen in Khadi clothes in the film. In a statement, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said the attire of the lead cast of the movie is being sponsored by it. The movie showcases the Queen’s love for the country’s heritage fabric khadi in the epic biographical film.

Manikarnika was in the middle of a controversy recently when the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha protested against the film claiming that filmmakers were shooting a romantic sequence featuring Rani Laxmibai and a British agent in Rajasthan. The film’s producer and Kangana herself had to clarify that there was no such sequence in the film.

“Historical facts were not distorted. There are no references to Jaishree Mishra or any other writer who wrote controversial pieces on the legendary queen,” producer Kamal Jain said.

“It is very lowly (neech baat) to even think like that about Rani Laxmibai. We cannot even think like that, the kind of things they are saying. What they are saying is actually defaming. There is nothing like that. It is idle talk and I don’t know why it is being said,” Kangana had said.

The film, initially set to release in April, is now expected to come out in August. The film is directed by Krish with script by K V Vijayendra Prasad.

