Manoj Bajpayee: Earlier there used to be some struggle for basic respect, today people give that without even asking for it

bollywood

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:14 IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee lists among the most impactful actors in Indian cinema today, but he recalls the time when this wasn’t the case. Padma Shri and so many other honours came along, coupled with critically acclaimed films, however, initially in his career, he says things were a lot different.

Ask him whether he lays down any conditions in front of makers before signing any project, and he says he does nothing of that sort.

“By God’s grace, people give me everything. In earlier times, there used to be some struggle, for basic facilities, accommodation and basic respect, that you fight for. But now, after so many years, people tend to give that to you, without even asking for it, out of respect and experience one has gained in this industry,” he tell us.

The 51-year-old, who’ll be seen next in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, adds that right from the start of his career, he never had any restrictions in terms of any particular genre or role that he’ll play.

“Never say never. Every genre has the ability to come up with some surprises, it just needs a storyteller. I don’t purposely stay away from any genre,” he quips.

But even then, he will remain away from what he calls formula films. “When I had landed in Mumbai for the first time, formula was ruling at that time, and I really didn’t know where I’m going to fit in. It took so many years to stay away from it all, the greed, temptation, and stick to conviction. Things started changing after a few years,” says Bajpayee.

This keenness to experiment with every role is perhaps what sets the actor apart, and in his next, he says he actually enjoyed himself, playing a detective.

“I think people are ecstatic that I’m dancing in this one. It’s a humorous film, and I loved working with everyone — Fatima (Sana Shaikh), Diljit (Dosanjh), Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar— these are all great actors, you learn so much,” he says.

Ask him if he’s attempting comedy after a long time, given the roles with gravitas that he has come to be known for, and he denies.

“I actually never believed in showing my comic ability by doing a comedy film, that’s never been my purpose. The characters I have done, they showed various shades of humour, that’s it. But this one is a more fun zone than the films I have done earlier,” concludes the actor.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter