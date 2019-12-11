e-paper
Mardaani 2 to be released without promotional songs, Rani Mukerji says ‘it would dilute film’s intent’

Rani Mukerji has said that Mardaani 2 would release without promotional songs as the film strives to deliver a strong social message about crimes against women.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:08 IST

Asian News International
Rani Mukerji on the sets of actress Neha Dhupia's chat show
Rani Mukerji on the sets of actress Neha Dhupia's chat show "#NoFilterNeha" Season 4 in Mumbai,(IANS)
         

Rani Mukerji on Wednesday said that her upcoming crime-drama Mardaani 2 would release without promotional songs as the film strives to deliver a strong social message about crimes against women.

"We wanted to protect the sanctity of our message and not do any marketing gimmicks like shoot a promotional song just to get more conversions and more eyeballs. We felt this would be counterproductive to what we wanted to achieve," said Mukerji during a press conference.

 

"When at one hand we are trying to deliver a powerful message, we couldn't have recorded and shot a music video because that would have diluted the intent of the film," the actor added.

According to the makers of the film, they wish to communicate about the serious issue and do not wish promotional songs to cause any disturbance during the film.

The thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Rani plays the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2.

