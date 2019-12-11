Rani Mukerji on Mardaani: ‘Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is larger than life, my character is probably more grounded’

bollywood

Actor Rani Mukerji, who reprises her role of a strict cop Shivani for Mardaani 2, has said her role is way different from Ajay Devgn’s Singham or Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, perhaps because of her gender. Ahead of his upcoming film with Akshay Kumar, Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty had expressed desire to create a cop universe and include a female cop as well in his filmography that boasts of three cop films.

A Peepingmoon report quoted Rani as saying, “My cop character Shivani from Mardaani is different from Ajay’s Singham, Ranveer’s Simmba, Akshay’s Sooryavanshi and even Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey because I’m a woman.”

Rani also claimed her cop franchise is more grounded while Rohit’s films are larger than life. “I don’t know if Shivani Shivaji Roy has place in Rohit’s cop universe. Mardaani as a franchise talks about real life cops and is a realistic take on how crimes are handled in our country. Rohit’s cop universe has larger than life cops. My character is probably more grounded,” she added.

Rani has been meeting police officers across the country to promote her upcoming film directed by Gopi Puthran. She been also raising voice against the rise of violent crimes being committed by juveniles against women and girls. Praising the cops, the 41-year-old actor had said, “I’m speechless seeing the sheer amount of work that is being put in by the cops every single day to keep us safe. Police officials are going about doing their job in the most professional, methodical and selfless manner and it is really eye-opening to see just how much they endure to ensure that we are secure.”

Rani had delivered a knock-out performance in the super hit and acclaimed Mardaani, in which she took down the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13.

