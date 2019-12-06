Ahead of Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji meets special night patrol team in Mumbai. See pics

bollywood

Actor Rani Mukerji met a special team of night patrol in Mumbai, ahead of the release of her Yash Raj Films production Mardaani 2. Rani essays the role of a cop in the film which is a sequel to her 2014 film Mardaani. The Instagram handle for production house YRF shared pictures of the meet.

Speaking with Mid Day about the safety of women in Mumbai, Rani said, “Strict vigilance can prevent a lot of crimes, and I salute the police force of our country for protecting us, day and night. Their unwavering sense of duty helps us live peacefully, and I want to do my bit to highlight the incredible work being done by them. Meeting the specialised police unit has been an eye-opening exercise,” she says.

Head of the patrol team in Mumbai Kalpana Survase discussed safety tips for women with the actor. “Women should note down the number of the vehicle while commuting. That way, they have the details handy to call the police. Also, one should consult (web) mapping service so that they know where they are heading. It also helps us in tracking them,” the police official said.

Mardaani 2 focuses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India and has definitely sparked a conversation on the threat this poses to young girls. Mardaani 2 is directed by Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first film as well. Produced by Rani’s husband and Yash Raj Films honcho Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13.

At the time of its announcement, Rani said in a statement, “Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I am sure that this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love.”

