Gaurav Gera apologises to Neha Kakkar for comic act: ‘I really had no idea that she would be so hurt’

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 14:08 IST

Comedian Gaurav Gera has extended an apology to singer Neha Kakkar, insisting he is a fan and would never want to hurt her. Neha and her brother Tony recently slammed a comic act featuring Gaurav alongside Kiku Sharda, where she was the target.

Speaking with The Times of India in an interview, Gaurav said, “I would not want to hurt her because I am a fan of hers. I love the way she sings and her songs are definitely parties ki jaan (her songs add fun to the party). Even if I don’t know her personally, we share greetings with each other whenever we meet. Her talent is totally appreciated, I am nobody to prove it to her. She has 30 million followers on Instagram who are there to prove her that how much they love her.”

The act was part of a short-format originals segment – Dr. Pran Lele - aired in between movie telecast on Sony Max. In the video, a short girl named ‘Neha Shakkar’ was made fun of and called ‘chota sa bluetooth speaker’. Neha’s song Do Peg Maar was also mentioned. She was also asked, “Is bhondi si shakal ke saath jab tum mic ke saamne jaati ho to mic muh nahi pher leta hai? (How do you go in front of the mic with such a face? Doesn’t the mic turn away?)” Kiku Sharda played the doctor in the act while Gaurav was a female nurse.

“And she has not directly blamed us. She has also shared her disappointment towards the channel. The channel has removed the video. Kiku and I we both were talking and we are a fan of hers. Who doesn’t love her? We are proud of her. She is got India name and fame. My idea was not to hurt her. She is fantastic, a rockstar and she doesn’t need me to say it. I didn’t even know about the height part, and I myself don’t have an average height. Kiku is short-heighted. We make fun of each other so much in all the episodes. Meri koi aukat nahi hai to tell her anything... (I am no one to comment on her). I really had no idea that she would be so hurt,” Gaurav further told the English daily.

Reacting to the video, Neha posted several notes on her Instagram stories. “Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people. Itna zyada enjoy karte ho mere songs pe (You enjoy my songs so much), you have such good times, you’ve partied so hard on my songs, you’ve made you GF BF hear my love songs, uske baad bhi itna bura likhte hue ho mere liye? Sharam nahin aati? (Yet, you wrote such bad things about me? Aren’t you ashamed?) We should be thankful to the people jinke wajah se hum khush hote hain otherwise aaj kal khusiyaan kitni mushkil se milti hain (It is rare to find people who make us happy),” she wrote in one of them.

