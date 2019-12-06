Vinay Rai to play the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor

regional-movies

Actor Vinay Rai, who was last seen playing a negative role in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan, has been signed to play the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming Tamil film, Doctor. Vinay was the first choice for the role and that he was signed even before Sivakarthikeyan came on board.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame with Sivakarthikeyan. Tipped to be an action comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan. In a recent interview, Nelson said the film is an action comedy. While one half of the film will take place in Chennai, the other half will be set in Goa.

He revealed that the film has been titled Doctor because it has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too.

Nelson revealed that he and Siva go back a long way. They’ve known each other for close to 14 years. “Siva and I go back a long way; we’ve known each other for almost 14 years now. We’ve always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again,” Nelson added.

Doctor, which will be jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The regular shooting will commence from December 6 in Chennai. While K Vijay Karthik will crank the camera, Nirmal will take care of editing. DRK Kiran will take care of art direction and Anb-Ariv will handle the stunts.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan currently awaits the release of his upcoming film, Hero. The film sees him play a neighborhood superhero. Directed by PS Mithran, the film is gearing up for release on December 20 and also stars Arjun and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

