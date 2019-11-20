Marjaavaan box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra film collects Rs 32 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala set to cross Rs 100 crore

bollywood

Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria, continues to remain steady during the weekdays. The film has collected a total of Rs 32.18 crore in five days of its release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets... Eyes Rs 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: Rs 32.18 cr. India biz.”

#Marjaavaan continues to trend well in mass markets... Eyes ₹ 38 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr. Total: ₹ 32.18 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

The film had opened at Rs 7 crore on Friday and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in a few days. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film is a revenge saga with Riteish Deshmukh playing a dwarf.

In Marjaavaan, Sidharth plays a hot-headed young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. Marjaavaan also features Rakul Preet Singh. “Ek Villain and Brothers introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to Marjaavaan,” Sidharth said.

The film also clashed with Motichoor Chaknachoor which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty in lead roles. Director Debamitra Biswal has disowned her film, which she alleges was taken away from her in post-production, because of ‘silly ego fights’. In a note posted on social media, the filmmaker thanked her cast and crew for their hard work, but expressed regret that no one will be able to experience the original vision for the film. “I’m sorry I could not save the film,” she wrote.

#Bala is rock-steady... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 95.04 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2019

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark. Taran shared the box office figures of the film on Wednesday. He tweeted, ”Bala is rock-steady... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: Rs 95.04 cr. India biz.” It has collected Rs 95 crore at the domestic box office.

