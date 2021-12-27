Masaba Gupta reveals mom Neena thought she ‘died’ on Christmas. Here is why

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:57 IST

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta was filled with Christmas spirit and started her day early, causing her mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta, to panic. In fact, Neena was so shocked by Masaba’s uncharacteristic behaviour, that she thought that Masaba had ‘died’.

Masaba took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Neena sitting in bed with her phone and quipped, “Good morning from Neenaji who told me she was going to come check on me cos she thought I had died because I woke up at 9.30 am (which has never happened before). It’s Christmas?”

Masaba joined Neena in Mukteshwar for Christmas. She has been sharing glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram. She posted a bunch of pictures with her family and said that she missed Satyadeep Misra, her rumoured boyfriend. “Just the best Christmas ever with my family. Missed you @instasattu,” she wrote.

Masaba also shared a picture of their Christmas tree, with the mountains in the backdrop. “A crisp,clear morning & we can finally see the White Mountains,” she wrote.

Also read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa takes indirect dig at ongoing drugs investigation, says ‘these days people visit me early in the morning’

Earlier this year, Masaba made her acting debut with the semi-autobiographical Netflix series Masaba Masaba. She and Neena played fictional versions of themselves in the show, which has reportedly been renewed for a second season.

Neena was impressed by Masaba’s natural performance and revealed in an interview earlier this year that she apologised to her for dissuading her from pursuing acting as a career. Neena also said that she was doubtful about how Masaba would be in front of the camera.

“I was sceptical about how we would play ourselves on screen. Masaba had never acted before, so I wondered if she could pull it off. During script readings, Masaba would go too fast. I had to tell her to pause and understand every nuance. [But once the cameras rolled], I did not interfere in any scene,” she told Mid-Day.

Follow @htshowbiz for more