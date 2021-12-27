e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Masaba Gupta reveals mom Neena thought she ‘died’ on Christmas. Here is why

Masaba Gupta reveals mom Neena thought she ‘died’ on Christmas. Here is why

Masaba Gupta said that her uncharacteristic behaviour of waking up early on Christmas shocked her mother Neena Gupta, who thought she ‘died’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:57 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Masaba Gupta with her mother Neena Gupta.
Masaba Gupta with her mother Neena Gupta.
         

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta was filled with Christmas spirit and started her day early, causing her mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta, to panic. In fact, Neena was so shocked by Masaba’s uncharacteristic behaviour, that she thought that Masaba had ‘died’.

Masaba took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Neena sitting in bed with her phone and quipped, “Good morning from Neenaji who told me she was going to come check on me cos she thought I had died because I woke up at 9.30 am (which has never happened before). It’s Christmas?”

Hindustantimes

Masaba joined Neena in Mukteshwar for Christmas. She has been sharing glimpses from the celebrations on Instagram. She posted a bunch of pictures with her family and said that she missed Satyadeep Misra, her rumoured boyfriend. “Just the best Christmas ever with my family. Missed you @instasattu,” she wrote.

Masaba also shared a picture of their Christmas tree, with the mountains in the backdrop. “A crisp,clear morning & we can finally see the White Mountains,” she wrote.

 
 

Also read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa takes indirect dig at ongoing drugs investigation, says ‘these days people visit me early in the morning’

Earlier this year, Masaba made her acting debut with the semi-autobiographical Netflix series Masaba Masaba. She and Neena played fictional versions of themselves in the show, which has reportedly been renewed for a second season.

Neena was impressed by Masaba’s natural performance and revealed in an interview earlier this year that she apologised to her for dissuading her from pursuing acting as a career. Neena also said that she was doubtful about how Masaba would be in front of the camera.

“I was sceptical about how we would play ourselves on screen. Masaba had never acted before, so I wondered if she could pull it off. During script readings, Masaba would go too fast. I had to tell her to pause and understand every nuance. [But once the cameras rolled], I did not interfere in any scene,” she told Mid-Day.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
Coal India prepares Rs 1L cr plan to diversify into aluminium, solar sectors
Coal India prepares Rs 1L cr plan to diversify into aluminium, solar sectors
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Express train overshoots red signal by 500 metres, crew suspended
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Rahane matches Kohli’s rare feat, slams superb century as Ind take control
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In