Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba on birthday with a throwback pic, fans call it most beautiful snap

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:37 IST

Actor Neena Gupta has shared the most precious picture of her daughter Masaba Gupta on her birthday. Neena took to Instagram to shared a cute throwback picture of the two and it warmed everyone’s hearts.

Neena’s picture showed a young Masaba clinging to her mother’s face. While Neena looked straight into the camera, little Masaba’s attention is fixed on her mother . Her fans wrote in the comments that the photo was a special moment between the mother-daughter duo.

“What a beautiful snap. Happy birthday, Masaba. You are indeed blessed that you have such a strong mother,” wrote a fan. “Such adorable pictures. Neena Ji you look so so beautiful ever gorgeous lady n cute child,” read another comment. “Beautiful strong mother very very happy birthday to your beautiful strong creative angel GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL ANGEL,” read another comment.

Masaba is a fashion designer and recently made her acting debut with her mother in Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The show was semi-autobiographical and got a thumbs up from audiences and critics.

Masaba turned 31 on Monday and celebrated with a party on Sunday night. Rhea Kapoor shared videos from the small party at home on Instagram. Masaba joked that she woke up 7.45 am on her birthday and rued that she cannot even eat her cake this early. “It’s shameful,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Masaba’s father is former West Indies cricketer, Viv Richards. Neena was in a relationship with Viv when she got pregnant while he was married to his wife. Neena has often spoken about being a single mother and the challenges Masaba has had to face for it.

Nina got married to Vivek Mehra in 2008. In an interview, she said that Masaba was always supportive of her decision to remarry. “Frankly, I didn’t have to tell her. Vivek and I were going around for eight to 10 years; he used to come down to my house in Mumbai and I often used to go to Delhi. But yes, precisely speaking, when I told Masaba that I want to get married, she wanted to know why. I told her that marriage is important if you have to live in this society else you don’t get respect,” she told The Times of India.

Neena continued, “And, Masaba understood me. Masaba is one person who will do anything for her mother’s happiness whether she likes it or not. So, I was not worried. I was just feeling a bit awkward in telling her that.”

