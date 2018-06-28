Meet Accidental Prime Minister’s Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi. Here’s the first pic

Days after introducing the onscreen former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has now shared the first looks of actors who are playing Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in his upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister. Anupam essays the titular role of the former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the film.

While Arjun Mathur plays the Congress president in the film, Aahana Kumra will play his onscreen sister. Aahana has earlier worked in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Amitabh Bachchan’s TV series Yudh while Arjun has appeared in movies including Angry Indian Goddesses, Bhoomi and My Name Is Khan, among others.

Sharing a picture from the sets of the film that will be directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, Anupam tweeted, “Introducing @mathurarjun as #ShriRahulGandhi and @aahanakumra as #MsPriyankaGandhi in our movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. @TAPMofficial #OathCeremony #2004 #VijayGutte #SunilBohra.”

After revealing his own look from the film which got him appreciation for the striking resemblance to the former Congress leader, he introduced Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru, Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as Vajpayee and Divya Seth Shah as Kaur.

Based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh, the film is being produced by Bohra Bros. Hansal Mehta is the creative producer for the film that is slated to release on December 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more