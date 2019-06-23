Mental Hai Kya: New motion posters suggest no change in title of Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao’s film, see pics

Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya’s title woes may have ended for now. Amid speculations that the makers may have to change the film’s name, Balaji Motion Pictures shared fresh motion posters on social media with the name intact.

Sharing the new motion posters, the official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures tweeted, “Will we ever figure out what she’s up to? Trailer Out Soon! #MentalHaiKya #TrustNoOne #KanganaRanaut @RajkummarRao @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon @ZeeMusicCompany #MentalHaiKyaOn26thJuly.” Kangana and Rajkummar are seen in two different posters - Kangana holds a knife even as applies lipstick and the poster goes with the tagline ‘Is she drawing conclusions from nothing?’ Rajkummar, on the other hand, is seen putting out a burning cigarette on his forehead and the poster says ‘Can he set aflame more than just the truth?’

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya lands in trouble, Indian Psychiatry Society demands title change

Initially slated to launch on June 19, the trailer of Mental Hai Kya was postponed as the Central Board of Film Certification Board (CBFC) called for a meeting between the film’s producers and Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) before giving an okay to it. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film is set to hit theatres on July 26.

A Mid Day report last week quoted advocate Kshitij Amin, who represents the censor board, as saying, “The producers submitted the trailer to the CBFC on June 11. The governing body (CBFC) has decided to call for a meeting between the petitioner and the applicant. They will watch the trailer and decide further course of action. Since the discussion is likely to take place today, the court has adjourned the matter to next week.”

Mitul Shelat, legal counsel for the IPS, also told the tabloid, “The matter is subjudice, so all I can say is that the CBFC has called for a meeting and the representatives of the IPS will be present.” Hindustan Times tried to reach the film’s producers Balaji Motion Pictures, but there was no response.

When the first poster of the film released earlier this year, the Indian Psychiatry Society objected to the title and wrote to the filmmakers, asserting that the film’s title is discriminating and stigmatizing towards people facing mental health issues. “We take serious objections to the title of the movie which is discriminative, stigmatising, degrading, inhumane in projecting mental disorders and people who suffer from mental disorders. We strongly demand that the title be removed with immediate effect preventing further damage to the modesty of mental health service users. We also demand to censor any sequence in the movie that is violating the rights of persons with mental disorder,” the committee wrote in their letter to the CBFC.

The protest is now official against #MentalHaiKya with the Indian Psychiatric Society writing to Censor Board protesting the images and teasers which depict #mentalillness in poor light..@balajimotionpic please clarify pic.twitter.com/lrIku3ccTd — Dr Milan B (@milantheshrink) April 19, 2019

Mental Hai Kya also stars Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur, Satish Kaushik and Amrita Puri.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 12:09 IST