‘Migrants don’t have a choice, no income and no food’: Raveena Tandon raises concern after exodus pics go viral

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:29 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon has expressed concerns about lakhs of migrant workers who took to the roads amid coronavirus lockdown to return to their native places. Many have been walking hundreds of kilometres to destinations in Uttar Pradesh and beyond, even without food and water. A sea of humanity was seen jostling to get into buses at the Delhi-UP borders.

Raveena tweeted Saturday evening, in response to another tweet, “Sir,With due respect,they do not have a choice,no income,can’t afford rent/food,they might as well risk going back to their villages to their families as this seems indefinite lockdown.StateGovts need to provide emergency shelters(stadiums,halls)after monitoring,travel provision.”

Sir,With due respect,they do not have a choice,no income,can’t afford rent/food,they might as well risk going back to their villages to their families as this seems indefinite lockdown.StateGovts need to provide emergency shelters(stadiums,halls)after monitoring,travel provision. https://t.co/E9CcYMfZfh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 28, 2020

Author Shobhaa De also tweeted, “Inhuman. Immediate intervention needed. These are our people.”

Inhuman. Immediate intervention needed. These are our people. https://t.co/Gv6pVWQOcc — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) March 28, 2020

On Saturday, a 38-year-old food joint employee died while walking home to Morena, Madhya Pradesh, from the national capital. Ranveer Singh had decided to walk home after the national lockdown was imposed, ordering shops and offices to close. Eating joints were allowed to stay open provided they don’t serve but deliver the food to customers. But in the initial days of the lockdown, the police wouldn’t let them operate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country, until March 31, on Sunday 8pm, amid coronavirus outbreak. A few days later, the lockdown was extended till April 14.

Since all transportation services are shut down and inter-state borders are also sealed, huge crowds of migrant workers have gathered at bus terminals and railway stations in order to get back to their native places. These workers had to move because of lack of basic amenities and livelihood in metro cities.

