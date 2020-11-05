e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman gets love while FIR against Poonam Pandey for stripping on Goa beach, Apurva Asrani says ‘we are kinder to our nude men’

Milind Soman gets love while FIR against Poonam Pandey for stripping on Goa beach, Apurva Asrani says ‘we are kinder to our nude men’

Pointing out the stark difference in reactions to two actors -- Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman -- who stripped on Goa beaches, Apurva Asrani says we treat ‘our nude men’ better than nude women.

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Milind Soman is being appreciated for his fitness with his latest birthday post.
Milind Soman is being appreciated for his fitness with his latest birthday post.
         

Two actors decided to strip on Goa beaches recently. While one of them was slapped with an FIR, the second was praised for his fit body at the age of 55. Given the diverse reactions to Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman’s photos, writer-editor Apurva Asrani has said that we are perhaps “kinder to our nude men”.

Milind posted a picture of himself running in his birthday suit on Tuesday and the post was flooded with appreciation of the actor’s fitness at the age of 55. On the other hand, an FIR was filed against Poonam for shooting an ‘obscene video’ on a Goa beach recently.

Apurva wrote while sharing pictures of both actors, “#PoonamPandey & #MilindSoman both stripped down to their birthday suits in #Goa recently. Pandey partly, Soman completely. Pandey is in legal trouble--for obscenity. Soman is being lauded for his fit body at age 55. I guess we are kinder to our nude men than to our nude women.”

 

Milind shared the image on Wednesday to mark his 55th birthday. “Happy birthday to me! 55 and running,” he wrote alongside the picture. His wife Ankita had also shared pictures wishing him a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul. I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run #happybirthday #55 #happybirthdaymilindsoman,” she wrote. The actor’s fans were impressed by his fit body.

 

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the Goa Forward Party filed a police complaint against Poonam Pandey, for allegedly shooting an ‘obscene’ video in the state. On Wednesday, an FIR was also registered against an unnamed person at the Canacona Police Station, for shooting the video featuring Poonam.

Also see | Inside Khushi Kapoor’s birthday celebration: Sister Janhvi Kapoor showers her with hugs and kisses

“Based on the complaint lodged by Assistant Engineer sub-division II works division, Water Resources Department, an offence has been registered under Section 294 of IPC. The police are investigating and further sections may be added as the investigation proceeds,” Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa told ANI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after November 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after November 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
US Election 2020: When we might know results
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In