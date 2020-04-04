Milind Soman posts video of 81-year old mom, 28-year old wife hopping on terrace: ‘28 and 81! Be fit at every age’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:28 IST

Actor Milind Soman and his family are determined not to give up on their exercise regimen, despite the lockdown. On Saturday, he shared a fresh video showing his 81-year old mother and 28-year-old wife Ankita Konwar hopping and racing on their terrace as a form of exercise.

Sharing it, he wrote: “28 and 81 ! Be fit at every age #mygirls @ankita_earthy @somanusha.” The video shows Milind’s mother Usha and his wife Ankita on the terrace of their apartment. Together they hop and move from one end of the terrace to the other.

Milind’s mother is as much an exercise enthusiast as he is. In the past, he has often shared videos of her running with him during his many marathons. Recently, he shared a picture of himself, with face and hair covered, as he went for grocery shopping. He mentioned how roads were totally empty. He wrote: “Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars. People in masks. Very very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less. When I read about whole families walking back 100’s of kilometers from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for.”

In the same post, he had added how he had never seen people displaying good civic sense ever before. He felt it was the beginning of a big change and thought “perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine.”

Milind like many others in Bollywood has been in self quarantine for several days but routinely posts videos of novel ways to stay fit.

