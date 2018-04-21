Milind Soman to marry Ankita Konwar tonight. See pics from haldi, mehendi ceremonies

Milind Soman has shut down rumours of his breakup with his girlfriend in the most definitive way possible. The 52 -year-old actor, model and fitness enthusiast is set to tie the knot with Ankita Konwar in a private ceremony in Alibaug on Saturday evening.

The couple’s friends have posted pictures from the festivities that include a haldi and mehendi ceremony. Milind is seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama while Ankita is seen in a bright yellow lehenga and floral jewellery. The two are visibly excited and happy about celebrating their big day with their friends and family.

#celebrations🎉 #milindwedding A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:37am PDT

#mehendi #milindwedding #celebration A post shared by Anju Kp (@anjubangalore) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

In another picture posted by their friend, Ankita can be seen with arms decorated with henna, tenderly stroking Milind’s face. More pictures feature the happy faces of all the guests.

The decor for the wedding also looks stunning. Several hundred marigold flowers have been brought in to decorate the wedding aisle, adorn the walls and also make pool floats out of tyres. Check it out:

Milind and Ankita have never hidden their closeness and affection from the world. Both of them regularly post pictures together. In one such post, Ankita wrote: “I don’t want to know what it’s like to live without you, Don’t want to know the other side of a world without you.”

