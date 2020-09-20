Mira Kapoor wanted to celebrate both kids’ birthdays together, says Misha complained to Shahid Kapoor ‘that she wants a birthday of her own’

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has shared several colourful pictures from her daughter Misha’s birthday celebrations. The little one turned four on August 26 but refused to have just one joint birthday party with her brother, who turned two on September 5.

Mira shared pictures of the colourful paper decorations, tiny placards, return gifts -- all in sync with the theme - Peppa Pig. Mira also wrote about how she wanted to save herself from the stress of throwing two birthday parties for her two kids, who have their birthdays 10 days apart. However, Misha expressed her disagreement with the idea and wanted a special party all for herself.

She wrote, “Quarantine Birthday. My kids’ birthdays are ten days apart and I had this dreamy idea when my son was born, that I’d combine their parties for as long as Khoi bags are interesting, and save myself the stress and planning that goes into kiddie parties. Because really, the unnecessary bar has been set quite high by too many, and some of them can be as tedious as weddings. And when better to economise on stress than during this time. Missy however had another plan in mind and complained to Papa that she wants a birthday of her own and doesn’t want to share her special day.. We caved and melted.”

Talking about the theme of the party, Mira added, “For Misha, nothing tops Peppa. But instead of a full blown Peppa Fest, we made it kind of a technicolour carnival with bits of the lovable piggy. The decorations were all made by us and the fam (the DIY ones you get online) while watching some Netflix, as well as some I saved from her first birthday. The backdrop was a hand-me-down from my neice’s Peppa fiesta and cute printables brought the whole theme together.”

Dropping a few hints for other parents, she talked about how they all played the good old games including a tug of war and a treasure hunt to keep the kids engaged and add the old school charm. She wrote, “It was so much fun, with musical chairs, a treasure hunt of weird Peppa erasers hidden all over in the garden, tug of war (Us vs the kids: no guesses on who won) and the good old Khoi bag. The menu must-have on my list was wafers and fruity along with the good ol’ party favourites that were pizza, noodles, Nutella sandwiches and jelly. It was all sorts of warm, fuzzy, and nostalgic! The kiddie birthday I always wanted to throw: intimate, full of memories and an after party mess.”

