Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor’s intense gaze still feels romantic to Mira Rajput: ‘The way you look at me’

Shahid Kapoor’s intense gaze still feels romantic to Mira Rajput: ‘The way you look at me’

Mira Rajput has shared a new picture of Shahid Kapoor, showing their fans how he ‘looks at her’. Check it out.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two kids together.
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s trademark Kabir Singh gaze is nothing but romantic for his wife Mira Rajput. On Saturday, Mira shared a new picture of her husband, as they chilled together in their garden.

The photo shows Shahid in a grey T-shirt and long hair, staring at Mira with an intense expression on his face. But Mira is simply too smitten. “The way you look at me,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

The way you look at me

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Mira and Shahid’s fans also found her post too cute. “Shahid’s kabir loook to Mira,” wrote one. “Is so romantic ,” wrote another.

Mira and Shahid have been spending all their time together since March when the coronavirus lockdown was announced. On a special day in June, Shahid even turned chef for her. Taking to Instagram Story, Mira shared a picture of pasta that Shahid had prepared. She also revealed it was for the first time that Shahid has cooked something for her in their five years of marriage. “The husband cooks for the first time in 5 years and this by far the best pasta I’ve eaten!!! #nobias,” Mira had written.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira got married in 2015. A year later, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Misha. In 2018, Mira gave birth to a son, whom they named Zain.

Shahid will be seen in the cricket drama, titled Jersey. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actor Mrunal Thakur.

