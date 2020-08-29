e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput’s AMA turns hilarious as fan’s typo causes confusion: ‘At which place did Shahid mate you?’

Mira Rajput’s AMA turns hilarious as fan’s typo causes confusion: ‘At which place did Shahid mate you?’

Mira Rajput had to tackle a scandalous question during her latest Instagram AMA session. Mira, married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, was in no mood to share ‘too much information’.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2020 15:08 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput held another Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Saturday morning. While most asked her about her skincare routine and the food she loves to eat, some fans got a little too naughty with their questions. An unfortunate typo in particular caused some hilarious confusion during the session. A fan asked Mira, “At which place did Shahid mate u?” Now as scandalous as this sounds, we suppose the fan wanted to write ‘meet’. However, Mira did not ignore the question but wrote, “TMI? (Too much information)”

Another fan asked her about the couple’s plans for a third child but Mira replied, “Hum do humare do (We are two and we have two kids).” She was also asked what she calls Shahid and her reply was the very old Bollywood, ‘Suniye (Listen)’.

Hindustantimes

Mira also doled out some advice on relationships, saying that depending on each other is also as important as giving each other space. She also revealed the birthday themes of her two kids--unicorn and Peppa Pig for Misha and construction theme for Zain.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. A year later, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Misha. In 2018, Mira gave birth to a son, whom they named Zain.

Shahid will be seen in the cricket drama, titled Jersey. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film also features Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and actress Mrunal Thakur.

