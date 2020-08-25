Mira Rajput shares throwback pic clicked a day before daughter Misha was born, wonders why her nose got ‘huge’

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:28 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The photo was clicked exactly four years ago, a day before she gave birth to her daughter Misha.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?” The photo shows her in a pink kurta, winking and making a pout for the camera.

Shahid’s mother, actor Neelima Azeem commented, “Joy and love in our lives.” A fan wrote, “It’s a love for dodo which was transferred from belly to nose don’t take it in serious.”

Earlier this week, Mira had shared a picture of Shahid as he gave her an intense look. However, Mira only found it romantic. “The way you look at me,” she had captioned the post. Mira also shared a picture of herself, clicked by Misha. She felt proud of her daughter for managing to click the picture so well, saying that ‘Missy’ is getting good at it.

During the lockdown and after it, the mother of two, Mira has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day activities. Mira utilised her lockdown days by helping her children hone their drawing skills and also experimenting with new dishes.

Shahid and Mira also have a son Zain. He was born in 2018.

