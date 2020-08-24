Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha clicks a pic of Mira Rajput, proud mom says ‘Missy is getting quite good at this’

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:50 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared a lovely picture of herself with an equally interesting caption. She seems to be hinting that the picture was the handiwork of her young daughter Misha.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram stories, she wrote: “Missy is getting quite good at this.” The photo shows Mira comfortably seated on a sofa and posing for the camera.

Mira, who is otherwise pretty active on Instagram, has been maintaining a low profile for a while now despite occasional rakhi and food posts. However, on Sunday, she shared a rather romantic picture of husband Shahid and had written: “The way you look at me.”

Misha Kapoor’s picture of her mom Mira Rajput.

In the past, she has liberally written about and shared pictures of her two kids. Sharing a picture of her two kids kissing and hugging her, she had written in January, “happiest”.

Mira often talks about her children. Only recently, she had shared a quote which said: “One day I’ll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter and my husband will say “she got that from you” and I can’t wait.”

Mira has, in the past, shared a picture of a piece of embroidery she had done, with help from Misha. Sharing it, she had written: “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”

After spending a few months in Mumbai, when the first pandemic-related lockdown came into place, some time in June a video had emerged online which showed Shahid and his family at Beas, home to the Radha Soami Satsang of which the couple are followers.

Before the lockdown came into force, Shahid had been shooting for his upcoming sports drama Jersey in Chandigarh. Jersey is the official Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name, starring Telugu star Nani.

