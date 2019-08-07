Mouni Roy: ‘It’s not that work is coming to me while I’m home sipping my tea’

bollywood

Actor Mouni Roy has had quite a successful transition from TV to films, and having starred alongside some of the leading names in the industry including Akshay Kumar in Gold and John Abraham in RAW, she continues to etch her own success story.

Glad for all that has come her way so far, Mouni can’t thank her stars enough. “Being a complete outsider, the [film] industry has been very kind to me. People here have considered me well-equipped and have trusted me to play all these parts, I obviously feel thankful. I think it’s very important to believe in your journey, never forget that there is no substitute for hard work. So,besides being grateful, I’m staying focused,” says the actor , who will next be seen in Made in China and Brahmastra.

Having said that, Mouni is quick to add that this road to contentment wasn’t devoid of people who never believed in her. However, she didn’t pay heed to them and continued forging ahead with the support of her family and friends. “At times, many tend to forget my experience of working on television — the fact that I’ve been acting and dancing for ten years. So, it’s not that things are coming to me when I’m at home sipping my tea. I had to work really hard to reach where I am today. I had to audition for each of these parts, prove myself to get the role in films,” says Mouni, thankful that all of these characters have been different from each other.

Talking of her upcoming projects, earlier this year, Ayan Mukerji announced that Brahmastra release has been postponed to next year, as the film won’t be ready for an end of the year release. On this, Mouni says, “It’s Ayan’s baby. It’s a beautiful piece of art and he wants the experience of watching the film for the audience very special. So, such a film should not happen in a rush.”

