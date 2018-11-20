Mowgli Hindi voice cast has Anil Kapoor playing Baloo, Kareena Kapoor as Kaa and Abhishek as Bagheera

Netflix has announced that Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff will voice the iconic characters of upcoming film, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. They will lend their voices to the Hindi dubbed version of the movie.

Abhishek Bachchan will voice the black panther Bagheera, Kareena Kapoor will voice the mysterious snake Kaa, Anil Kapoor will voice the friendly bear Baloo, Madhuri Dixit will play Mowgli’s adoptive wolf mother Nisha and · Jackie Shroff will play the villain, Shere Khan.

“Bringing the ‘bear necessities’ to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @netflix_in, Dec 7,” Anil shared on Instagram. “So happy to be a part of a story I have always loved. He is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Mowgli alive. Wait for Bagheera in Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle,” wrote Abhishek. “Ferocious when provoked, especially when it comes to her man cub! Nisha brings the motherly instinct alive in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. So excited to be the voice behind Nisha @netflix_in Dec 7,” wrote Madhuri.

The actors of the Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle join an equally impressive international cast of Christian Bale (Bagheera), Andy Serkis (Baloo), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Rohan Chand (Mowgli), Matthew Rhys (Lockwood) and Freida Pinto (Messua) who also fulfils the role in Hindi.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle premieres globally on Netflix on 7 December, 2018.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 13:07 IST