My daughter best and greatest, says Amitabh Bachchan as Shweta makes her debut

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan became the “proudest father” Monday afternoon when he got to know that his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda is all set to become a published author. Unlike the rest of her famous family, Shweta didn’t pursue a career in Hindi film industry.

Harper Collins India acquired the publishing rights for Shweta’s debut novel, Paradise Towers and the book will be published in 2020. “The idea for Paradise Towers came to me one morning on waking up. This is not unnatural for me. I come from a family of storytellers. As children, we were encouraged to write and read and our imaginations were given a free reign,” Shweta said in a statement.

Sharing the news with his fans, Big B wrote, “THE PROUDEST-FATHER .. my daughter the best and GREATEST “

He also posted on Facebook and called her daughter ‘mahan’ or great.

“The concept of a book and the actual writing of it are two very different things. Writing this story down was daunting. Lots of second guessing and labouring over words made up the process. I am excited to have my first book published but I am also anxious to know what the readers think of the microcosm that is Paradise Towers, and I hope they would come to be as invested in the lives of its inhabitants as I have come to be,” Shweta added.

Shweta Nanda is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya. On the work front, Amitabh is gearing up for the release of 102 Not Out and has completed the shoot for Thugs of Hindostan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more