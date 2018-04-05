 My love will always be with Salman Khan, says Rani Mukerji | bollywood | Hindustan Times
My love will always be with Salman Khan, says Rani Mukerji

A court in Jodhpur announced its verdict in the 1998 Kankani poaching case, involving superstar Salman Khan, on Thursday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2018 20:20 IST
Rani Mukerji at the Hichki Teachers Awards in Mumbai on Feb 24, 2018.
Rani Mukerji at the Hichki Teachers Awards in Mumbai on Feb 24, 2018. (IANS)

Rani Mukerji says her love will always be with her Hello Brother co-star Salman Khan. She was asked to comment on the possible jail term of Salman Khan on Wednesday, a day before a Jodhpur court sentenced Khan to a 5 year jail term. Rani said, “I always say this, my love will always be with him.”

On Thursday, while Salman Khan was given a punishment, his fellow actors and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted along with Dushyant Singh, a local from the area.

Rani was seen at KidZania heto launch their new logo and to felicitate the winners of ‘Camlin- Hichki’ contest on Wednesday.

Read: Deepika Padukone talks about marriage: Today I can see myself as a working wife or mother

Rani said that as a child, she never got the chance to visit the place but now she was looking forward to going with her two-year-old daughter Adira.

“As a kid when I was growing up in Mumbai, there were hardly any places like these. So I don’t remember going to one. But today’s children are very lucky that they have places like KidZania. This is my first experience here and I am enjoying it,” she said.

The actor has made her comeback with Hichki, which has received a promising response.

