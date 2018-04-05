My love will always be with Salman Khan, says Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji says her love will always be with her Hello Brother co-star Salman Khan. She was asked to comment on the possible jail term of Salman Khan on Wednesday, a day before a Jodhpur court sentenced Khan to a 5 year jail term. Rani said, “I always say this, my love will always be with him.”

On Thursday, while Salman Khan was given a punishment, his fellow actors and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted along with Dushyant Singh, a local from the area.

Rani was seen at KidZania heto launch their new logo and to felicitate the winners of ‘Camlin- Hichki’ contest on Wednesday.

Rani said that as a child, she never got the chance to visit the place but now she was looking forward to going with her two-year-old daughter Adira.

“As a kid when I was growing up in Mumbai, there were hardly any places like these. So I don’t remember going to one. But today’s children are very lucky that they have places like KidZania. This is my first experience here and I am enjoying it,” she said.

The actor has made her comeback with Hichki, which has received a promising response.