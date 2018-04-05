Deepika Padukone talks about marriage: Today I can see myself as a working wife or mother

Amid reports of an impending wedding by the end of this year with Ranveer Singh, actor Deepika Padukone has said that marriage is an “important institution” for her and it will happen “when it has to happen”.

Talking to journalist Anupama Chopra in an interview for her website Film Companion, Deepika said, “Marriage is an important institution for me. I’ve seen my parents, and it’s the way that I’ve been brought up. When it is the right time, I’ll feel it. It’ll happen when it has to happen.”

Ranveer Singh has acknowledged that his Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Padmaavat co-star has helped him become a “well-rounded human being” and that he is “blessed to have her in my life”.

“It’s too much a part of my life for me to say I can walk away from work. But I think that home, family, parents, marriage - these things are very important for me. Today I can see myself as a working wife or mother. I think I’d drive everybody around me mad if I didn’t work,” she added.

Talking about her film choices, the Padmaavat star said, “Piku is a small film but it had depth and meaning. I need to find that in my work. It is not budget-related, otherwise I wouldn’t have done Finding Fanny. For me, the choices won’t change because of the box office success.”

When asked if the success of Padmaavat has changed anything for her, she said, “No! Not for me. it is important for me to always remember what is it that I did that brought me here, to not forget my roots.”

