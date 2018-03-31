Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set to tie the knot around year-end?

There are reports that Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie the knot anytime between September and December, this year. A national daily has quoted a source saying that the two actors are closely looking at their schedule to clear dates around end of this year.

Mumbai Mirror has quoted a source saying, “It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow.”

Earlier, it was said that the parents of the two actors met around the release of their film Padmaavat in January.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on three major projects. He is acting in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in which he is playing a Mumbai rapper. He will then move on to Rohit Shetty’s Simmbaa.

The third project he is working on his Kabir Khan’s film based on India’s unexpected win in the 1983 World Cup cricket. Singh is playing Kapil Dev in the film.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is expected to be doing a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

If the wedding takes place in December then will be one of the biggest events in Bollywood in recent times.