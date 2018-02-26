Naomi Campbell, Padma Lakshmi and Mahira Khan: International stars pay tribute to Bollywood legend Sridevi

Sridevi’s untimely death has shocked her fans in the country. Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi, died in a Dubai hotel on February 24. Reports suggest that she died from accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room on Saturday night.

While the Indian film fraternity has been mourning the loss of their favourite actor, her death has also left international celebrities in shock. Internationally-acclaimed British supermodel and actor Naomi Campbell took to social media to mourn Sridevi’s death. Paying her tribute to the Indian actor, the supermodel shared two stories on her Instagram account, each of which feature pictures of the last actor with the message “RIP @sridevi.kapoor” and prayer and crying face emojis.

Indian-origin American author-television host, Padma Lakshmi, also shared a picture of Sridevi from one of her films and wrote, “RIP.”

Several Pakistani actors including Raees star Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Humaima Malick also expressed grief over Sridevi’s passing.

Great artists.. we cry for them without ever really knowing them, we mourn them because they helped us know ourselves.. pic.twitter.com/9dwnDC8qjb — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 25, 2018

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, who played Sridevi’s husband in her last release Mom (2017), called Sridevi a lady with not just extreme talent, but also a beautiful soul.

Rest in peace #Sridevi ji. You have left us with great memories of joy and tears. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 25, 2018

My condolences to @BoneyKapoor Ji and the Kapoor family. Deeply saddened to loose an icon like #Sridevi Ji. — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) February 24, 2018

Actor Humaima Malick, who made her Bollywood debut with Raja Natwarlal (2014), called Sridevi an “inspiration”.

It took me few hours to believe this news and still couldn’t write anything #RIPSridevi Who has always been an inspiration.. you will be missed 🙏 an era of film industry died along with you — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) February 25, 2018

