Naomi Campbell, Padma Lakshmi and Mahira Khan: International stars pay tribute to Bollywood legend Sridevi

All these international celebrities have mourned the death of the actor. While some have called her an “inspiration” others have spoken about her “immense talent and beautiful soul.”

bollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2018 17:08 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Naomi Campbell, Padma Lakshmi were among international celebrities who have condoled Sridevi’s death
Naomi Campbell, Padma Lakshmi were among international celebrities who have condoled Sridevi’s death(Photos: PTI and Reuters)

Sridevi’s untimely death has shocked her fans in the country. Bollywood’s first female superstar, Sridevi, died in a Dubai hotel on February 24. Reports suggest that she died from accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room on Saturday night.

While the Indian film fraternity has been mourning the loss of their favourite actor, her death has also left international celebrities in shock. Internationally-acclaimed British supermodel and actor Naomi Campbell took to social media to mourn Sridevi’s death. Paying her tribute to the Indian actor, the supermodel shared two stories on her Instagram account, each of which feature pictures of the last actor with the message “RIP @sridevi.kapoor” and prayer and crying face emojis.

Indian-origin American author-television host, Padma Lakshmi, also shared a picture of Sridevi from one of her films and wrote, “RIP.”

Several Pakistani actors including Raees star Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Humaima Malick also expressed grief over Sridevi’s passing.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, who played Sridevi’s husband in her last release Mom (2017), called Sridevi a lady with not just extreme talent, but also a beautiful soul.

Actor Humaima Malick, who made her Bollywood debut with Raja Natwarlal (2014), called Sridevi an “inspiration”.

