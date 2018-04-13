National Award winner Divya Dutta cares about the worth of her role, not the screen time

Be it a sacrificing sister to Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), a notorious cop in Special 26 (2013) or a dominating wife in her latest film, Blackmail, actor Divya Dutta has portrayed a variety of characters. Her supporting roles in Delhi-6, Veer Zara (2004), Heroine (2012) and Badlapur (2015) also deserve a mention. A lengthier role has never been Divya’s priority, she’s confident of leaving a lasting impression on the viewers with just a “few magical moments” onscreen.

‘It (the honour for Irada; 2017) is my first National Award win! I was packing for a shoot, when I started getting calls from the media. I feel like my hard work of all these years has got recognition. I am really happy’

Her latest achievement is a testimony to that. On Friday, it was announced that Divya has won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 2017 film, Irada. Ecstatic, she shares, “It’s my first National Award win! I was packing for an outdoor shoot, when I started getting calls from the media. It feels beautiful. I feel like my hard work of all these years has got recognition. I was watching the National Awards but I ended up missing [the announcement of] the main awards. I am really happy.”

Divya says that she doesn’t need much “to make the audience take you back home” with them. “And this has been proved in my case time and again.” Giving an example of her supporting role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, she says, “I had six scenes, but people thought [and said], ‘You are the emotional quotient of the film.’... [But now] I’ve actually gone back to playing lead roles suddenly. Personally, screen time doesn’t matter to me.”

Divya remembers the late Om Puri while talking about this. The actors have worked together in Delhi 6 (2009) and Ram Aur Shyam (1996). “ Om Puri had auditioned for Gandhi (1982). Somebody asked him, ‘Which role have you auditioned for?’. He said so and so, and the person said ‘This is just a one scene role!” Om said, ‘Toh kya hua, main ussi mein phaad dunga (So what? I’ll own that)’. Similarly, you can be in the entire film, and yet not make an impression,” says Divya.

The actor will be seen in a thriller next, alongside Arshad Warsi and Juhi Chawla, and plays Anil Kapoor’s wife in Fanne Khan. “In the film with Arshad, I play a vulnerable character. It doesn’t have much length, but it’s the most kickass character in the film. When you have somebody like Arshad hugging you tight, saying, ‘Well, this was fun’, it feels great,” says Divya.

