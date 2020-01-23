Neena Gupta recites poem ‘Mera Time Aagya’, accepts it has come late. Watch

bollywood

Neena Gupta was her usual cheerful self when she recited a poem written by actor Rakesh Bedi at the press conference of her upcoming film, Panga. The actor also shared a video from the event in which she can be seen reciting the poem titled ‘Mera Time Aagya’.

Neena posted the video on her social accounts while giving due credit to the writer. Before that, Neena shared on social media, “Bhagwan ko sabse pahle shukriya ada kaurugi ki mera time aagya hai, der se but aagya (First of all, I would like to thank God that my time has come, late but it has come).”

Confessing that she is addicted to Instagram these days, Neena went on to say the poem, “Mera time aagya hai, mera time aagya hai, fir main sochu mera time mujhe chhod ke gaya hi kab tha. Main hi lambi chhutti pe thi, kaam pe dhyan dia hi kab tha (My time has come, my time has come. But then I think when was my time over, I was the one who was on a long holiday, I had not focussed on my work at all).”

Her Panga and Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao reacted to the post, “Lovely.”

Neena plays the role of Kangana’s mother in Panga. Kangana plays a kabaddi player who decides to make a comeback after motherhood, with the help of a mentor, played by Richa Chadha, her husband (Jassie Gill) and her son (Yagya Bhasin). The film is set to hit theatres on Friday, alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance film, Street Dancer 3D.

Neena will also be seen as Jitendra Kumar’s mother in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead. This is her second film with her Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann, after the phenomenal success of the film.

Neena is on a career high as her another film, The Last Color, made by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, had qualified for the Oscars race. However, the film couldn’t make it to the final list of best feature films.

