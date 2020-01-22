e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and others add hilarious twist to social media handles

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and others add hilarious twist to social media handles

The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and others have made some fun changes to their social media handles.

bollywood Updated: Jan 22, 2020 08:15 IST

Asian News International, Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
         

The lead actors from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan have changed their social media handle names to reflect quirky names that spin off on the upcoming romantic-comedy. Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Maanvi Gagroo have changed their names adding a twist on their Twitter handles.

After entertaining the audience with the rib-tickling trailer, the lead characters from the movie have added a hilarious twist to their Twitter handles, Ayushmann changed this name to Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana, Neena Gupta to Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta, Gajraj Rao to Gajraj ‘Zyada’ Rao and Maanvi to Maanvi ‘Zyada’ Gagroo.

 

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second instalment of Ayushmann’s 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in which he shared the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he is ‘done’ with Asim Riaz and wants to quit, fight divides Twitter

The film, which is a light-hearted comedy, can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples - an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, 5 flights diverted
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
In budget 2020-21, big push for transformation of rural India likely
Finance Ministry may raise divestment goal to Rs 1.5 lakh cr for FY21
Finance Ministry may raise divestment goal to Rs 1.5 lakh cr for FY21
In Supreme Court today, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court today, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report
Iranian lawmaker offers $3 million reward ‘to anyone who kills Trump’: Report
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside Ulhasnagar bar
Six stab 29-year-old man 30 times outside Ulhasnagar bar
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Samson replaces Dhawan for NZ T20Is, Shaw gets maiden ODI call-up
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news