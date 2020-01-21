Inside Tahira Kashyap’s birthday bash: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Nushrat Bharucha want her to ‘keep radiating’

bollywood

Actor Ayushman Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, celebrated her birthday on Monday, in the company of her husband, her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana and others.

Pictures and videos from the family celebrations were shared online. Also present at the bash were actors Yami Gautam, Sanya Malhotra, Jackky Bhagnani, Nushrat Bharucha, writer Twinkle Khanna, dancer Shakti Mohan, and others.

Tahira took to Instagram to share posts from the party. The videos showed her cutting a birthday cake with Ayushmann. “Happy birthday bhabhi,” wrote Aparshakti in his post. Yami and Nushrat shared pictures with the birthday girl, which Tahira later re-posted on Instagram. “Happy birthday to the beautiful Tahira. Continue inspiring everyone and keep radiating the way you do. You deserve all the happiness. Have a good one,” wrote Yami.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Tahira had spoken about her birthday plans. She said, “I am an excited birthday person, even if I don’t throw a party on my birthday. I want to celebrate every moment in life and I have really started to appreciate life. I value each day and have a lot of gratitude. I will have a small get-together with my friends, who have been a source of strength for me. I also plan to celebrate the day with cancer patients and hope to inspire them with my journey.”

She added, “Sometimes, we can help people by talking to people and spending quality time with them. I will be meeting women and children who are suffering from cancer. I will also try to make the moment memorable for them and genuinely add value in their lives. I want to tell them to not feel defeated and live their lives to the fullest.”

