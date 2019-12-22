Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap seal their love with a kiss, explain why it is a merry Christmas

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is certainly on a high, both in his personal life as well as in the professional sphere. Having delivered his seventh consecutive hits, he is definitely on the top of his game. The husband and wife stood together when Tahira was diagnosed with cancer and emerged a winner. Ahead of Christmas, she has shared a pictures of them together, with one of them featuring a kiss.

Sharing it, she wrote: “He checks me out. I check him out. And we kiss...isliye merry Christmas (with my skinnier half @ayushmannk ).” In the picture, she is wearing a a long,cream-coloured gown with a fancy hairdo, while Ayushmann is in a three-piece western suit paired with a silver trench coat. They look lovingly at each other and in the third picture, share a cute kiss.

This year, Ayushmann has had a golden run with his films, with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala hitting the bull’s-eye. Spelling out his success mantra, Ayushmann told in an interview to HT Brunch, “I’m getting scripts that are so fresh that people get intrigued by watching the trailer. Choosing subjects that are most unique is my endeavour throughout.”

“My idea is to give out-of-the-box stories to the audience. That gives me a kick as an artist. I could be self deprecating also, at the same time – most of the time the humour revolves around my situation, and coming from the veejay-ing school of thought, I feel one needs to be a very secure human being to be able to do so.”

Speaking about his wife’s battle against cancer and what she means to him, he said in the same interview, “She’s the most important person and the source of my inspiration. Tahira’s not just a life partner but my life coach – she has inspired me on how to live my life and face my struggles and challenges. So why not just give her the centre-stage? She deserves to be there!”

