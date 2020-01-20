e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster: Ayushmann Khurrana debuts as gay man with eyes only for Jitendra Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster: Ayushmann Khurrana debuts as gay man with eyes only for Jitendra Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster shows Ayushmann Khurrana about to take over onscreen boyfriend Jitendra Kumar’s wedding.

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2020 10:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan poster is out now.
Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play a gay man in his next, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and shared a new poster of the film ahead of its trailer release. The poster shows Ayushmann sitting in Jitendra’s lap, who is dressed as a groom and sitting on a throne, as the latter’s family members try to get a hold of them.

Ayushmann captioned the picture, “Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman!” . While Ayushmann plays Kartik, Jitendra plays Aman in the film. The picture also shows Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao among those trying to stop Ayushmann from spoiling Jitendra’s wedding celebrations.

Hindustantimes

The moviegoers loved the new poster and showered it with praise. A fan said, “So many favourites in one frame. Looking forward to watching another masterpiece!” Another wrote, “Hahahahha awesome ... can’t wait 2 see it ... hope a kumar sanu song is in it too @ayushmannk ayushmanbhava !” One more viewer called the upcoming film a “Guarantee hit”.

Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a gay man for the first time and feels the audience will connect with the film. He said, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is again one such script that will thoroughly entertain audiences and also deliver an important social message about inclusivity and individuality. Like all my films, it is again a full family entertainer. It’s a film that will touch the hearts of audiences and also entertain them to the fullest. I can’t wait for people to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan because it is a story that everyone will connect to.”

Also read: Tanhaji box office day 10: Ajay Devgn’s film collects Rs 166 cr, to become his second Rs 200 cr film soon

He also said Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a film that had to be made because of the impact that it can have on society. “It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not everyday that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I’m proud to be a part of this project,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)

