Neena Gupta wins two awards at Indian International Film Festival of Boston for Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:31 IST

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta registered a double victory at Indian International Film Festival of Boston. The Badhaai Ho actor won Best Actress award while her film The Last Color emerged victorious in Best Feature Film category.

An elated Neena took to Instagram to thanks her fans for their love and support. The directorial debut of world-renowned chef Vikas Khanna The Last Color deals with taboo surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi in India.

The film’s first look was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival and has since travelled around the world to various film festivals including New York Indian Film Festival 2019 and Indie Meme Film Festival among others.

Neena says she has always got roles of strong women but also wanted to play the damsel in distress. “I have always received roles of strong women from the beginning. The media had built my perception of being a strong woman because of my personal life. I wanted to play the damsel in distress, but I wasn’t given an opportunity to explore that kind of a character,” she said.

Speaking of her recent project, Neena said: “I usually don’t get the movies I audition for. With ‘Badhaai Ho’, I loved the script but was anxious that someone else might get the role. I didn’t audition for the role, and I did’t even know the director. Later when I met (director) Amit Sharma, I begged him to give me the role because I really wanted to play it, and after four or five of our meeting, I got selected. I was extremely happy.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:31 IST