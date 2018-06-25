Neeraj Pandey to helm remake of Thai thriller, Bad Genius, about cheating in exams

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who has won hearts with his films like Special 26, is all set to direct a film that will be a Hindi adaptation of a Thai hit movie, Bad Genius. Inspired by real life news of students cheating in the exams for entry into foreign universities, Bad Genius places a heist film structure to a school and exams’ setting. It also features themes of class inequality and social issues that teenagers face.

Given the film’s subject, finding an Indian context will not be difficult.

Reliance Entertainment and its partner Friday Filmworks’ company Plan C Studios haver joined hands with Azure URE Entertainment for the adaptation of the 2017 Thai Feature Film Bad Genius.

A poster of Thai film Bad Genius, that is set to get an Indian remake.

Talking about his new project, Neeraj said in a press statement, “We keep looking for exciting stories and content all the time and Bad Genius is an amazing film. We are looking forward to the re-imagination of the film as per Indian sensibilities and hope our audiences like it.”

