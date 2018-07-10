Neetu Chandra hits out of Taekwondo Federation of India: Players have always been a ‘bechara’

Neetu Chandra is unhappy with the way the current selection for 2018 Asian Games has been done by Taekwando Federation of India (TFI). And she’s not expressing her opinion as an actor, but as a professional taekwondo fighter, who represented India in the 1997 Asian Games.

The 2018 Asian Games is set to commence from August 18, and the last date for sending in the names of selected players (after a trial) to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was June 30. No trails were held, which led to protests by those who felt like they had been deprived of an opportunity. Trials were then scheduled for July 5-7, but the list had been sent earlier anyway.

“A championship has to start and without a selection trial, the committee sat down in a closed room and decided who all are going to represent India? How does that work?” asks an angry Neetu. “That’s the reason why we don’t get medals for India in most sports... it’s unfair and politically driven,” says Neetu, a black belt 4th Dan in taekwondo.

The actor, who eventually pursued acting after representing India at the championship, feels that players nowadays are not being treated right. “I represented India three times. It somewhere affects me. We players are bechara (helpless) people. We can’t do anything. Thankfully, things are [getting] better because of the exposure. Generally, players don’t get any support and have to manage things themselves.”

The players angry with the selection process decided to appeal to the court for a ‘fair’ selection trial. “There is no other way out. By going to the court, at least you try to get justice. I am sure they have requested the federation... I want to tell the players to not lose hope and not

be scared of anyone. They must fight for what is right and not tolerate injustice,” says Neetu.

On the work front (in showbiz), she is successfully producing Bhojpuri films.

