Neetu Kapoor gets a kiss from mother-in-law Krishna in throwback video, Riddhima Kapoor shares video. Watch

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:14 IST

Riddhima Kapoor has shared a throwback video from mother Neetu Kapoor’s 60th birthday celebrations in 2018, which also had her mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor in attendance. It is one of the last videos of the family matriarch who passed away at the age of 87 later that year.

Riddhima shared the video on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Throwback to the most memorable family holiday #mom60thbirthdaycelebration.” While Rishi Kapoor isn’t visible in the frame, there is a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor capturing a video on his mobile phone. An excited Neetu is seen marvelling at the birthday cake, which looks like a log of wood, and fixes the candle on top of it. Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara are seen seated on her right while her grandmother Krishna Raj is on her left. The latter even puts a peck on her daughter-in-law’s cheek as a mark of blessing as the actor gears up to cut the cake. Samara is also seen coming forward to take a look at the cake.

Riddhima Kapoor claps as she follows the waiter bringing the cake to the table (left), Neetu Kapoor, Bharat Sahni and Samra look at the cake.

Ranbir Kapoor captures the video.

Neetu Kapoor has Krishna Raj on the right. She gives her a peck on the cheek before the cake-cutting ceremony.

Riddhima also shared an epic throwback family picture from a different gettogether on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Good times.” It has Rishi Kapoor standing at the centre, with a hand on his sister Reema Jain’s shoulder. Neetu and Riddhima are standing besides him whereas Rishi’s late sister Ritu Nanda is seen seated in the front.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a family picture on her Instagram stories.

Riddhima has been spending time with Neetu in Mumbai. They recently welcomed a pug to the family and named him Doodle Kapoor. Riddhima also showed off her new haircut done by Neetu at home. She wrote, “When mommy does hair - all heart.’

Rishi died on April 30 this year after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. He had returned from New York last year after undergoing treatment in the US. He had already shot for a major portion of his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen with Juhi Chawla. The film will now be completed using advance technology to be made ready for release.

