Nimrat Kaur: Let’s not indulge in whataboutery, and wait for the truth

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:13 IST

From the raging insider-outsider debate since last few months to the recent drug nexus probe, Bollywood is going through a phase of constant scrutiny like never before. However, actor Nimrat Kaur does not want to read too much into it, at least not just yet.

“As far as the turn of events in the past few months in our film industry, I think times are turbulent. But it is definitely not the time to judge any profession, not time to judge any human being. Everything has to be taken a look at with a proper perspective and the truth intact, not just idle gossiping and not just you know whataboutery,” she shares.

Criticising how people jumping the gun and coming to conclusion way before the investigation is complete, Kaur says patience is what many should practice.

“I think opinions should be formed once there is evidence about what’s going on and what’s not going on. So I think automatically when the truth comes out and when there is substantial evidence to what really is going on and what’s not going on, then we can figure out how we are going to form our opinions,” she adds.

Staying optimistic is the mantra for Kaur, and the 38-year-old adds, “I feel like genuinely this is a phase and these are just dark clouds above the film industry. It shall pass.”

And true to her beliefs, she hope that since there is so much bad energy all around – first with the pandemic and now with all the controversies — people should try and be more compassionate and kind.

“I don’t think any of us has seen such a difficult time in life, there is a lot of struggle and a dearth of positivity and inspiration around us. We are all going through a very difficult time right now as a culture and as humanity on the whole. Every day feels like a struggle in some way or the other, We are all dealing with it on a regular basis loss of life and livelihood,” she concludes.