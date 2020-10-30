On Ananya Panday’s birthday, her childhood pics with besties Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and the whole family

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 07:25 IST

Actor Ananya Panday turns 22 on Friday and we are kicking off the party with a trip down memory lane. On her big day, we bring you 10 of her most precious childhood pictures and videos with her besties, mom, dad and her sister.

Ananya is the elder daughter of actor Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana Panday. She also has a younger sister, Rysa. Just like her father, she, too, always wanted to be an actor. Though she is trolled online for being a star kid, Ananya is proud to be her father’s daughter. Even Chunky believes that his daughter is strong enough to brave the trolls. “My daughter is still very young and she might have made a few mistakes, but she’ll have time to correct them. She was disturbed by the controversy about her college admission, so she started the So Positive initiative. I tell her to take these as compliments. Be happy you’re important to be talked about. As long as you know how you got a movie, no matter whoever tells you what, you know whatever people are shouting isn’t true,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Check out her throwback pics:

Ananya, too, has said that her parents let her do ‘her own thing’. “My dad, especially, has let me do my own thing and make my own mistakes. They don’t want to be too involved because they want me to have my own journey. They don’t want for me to, later on in my life, have any regrets, so they let me do my own thing,” she told HT.

Ananya lived all her life in Mumbai and is best friends with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. Speaking about their friendship, she told Mid-Day in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

While Suhana is enrolled in a film studies course at New York University, Ananya has worked in three films. She made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and later starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. She is now working on Shakun Batra’s domestic noir film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

