On Aryan Khan’s birthday, a reminder that Shah Rukh Khan’s son never looks into the camera. Here’s proof

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:17 IST

Aryan Khan might not have made his film debut yet, but he is already an established social media star. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son has over one million followers on his verified Instagram account, and on his 22nd birthday on Wednesday, what better way to celebrate than to remind his fans of his trademark pose.

Aryan never looks into the camera, even in selfies. Sometimes he comes close, but his eyeline is always a couple of degrees off. It’s like he’s looking at your ear, or your neck, or at the person 20 feet behind you. But he’ll never look at you directly.

And it is perhaps this move that draws fans towards him even more. So on his birthday, here are five classic examples of Aryan Khan’s staring-longingly-into-the-distance look.

Although it has been rumoured for years that Aryan will follow in his father’s footsteps and join the film industry as an actor, Shah Rukh has stipulated that he and his sister, Suhana, first complete their education. Both are studying film in the US; while Suhana is at NYU, Aryan is currently enrolled at USC.

Earlier this year, Aryan joined Shah Rukh in the Hindi voice cast of Disney’s The Lion King remake. He played Simba to SRK’s Mufasa in the film, and fans couldn’t help but note how similar their voices sounded to each other’s.

But acting might not be in Aryan’s future after all. Shah Rukh revealed in his recent interview with David Letterman that Aryan is wary of the comparisons that will be drawn between him and his dad were he to become an actor. “My son doesn’t want to act and I don’t think he can,” he said. Shah Rukh told David about how in India an actor’s son is expected to become an actor himself. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” he added.

