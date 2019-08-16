On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, 5 truths he revealed about his kids Taimur and Sara, faith and Bollywood

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan has never been one to be a part of the rat race and likes to enjoy his own space, be it at home or in the film industry. Back with the second season of his hit Netflix web series, Sacred Games, Saif is all set to unravel the mystery of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Gaitonde and the Guruji who is one of his ‘baap’. However, there is more to the actor than just his onscreen appearances and his royal lineage. Saif is known for speaking his mind and has often surprised his fans with his interesting statements. Here are some of them which definitely define him.



Saif Ali Khan on his kids: ‘I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time’

Saif had once talked about how it was to not have wife Kareena Kapoor around when she returned to work for the first time after giving birth to son Taimur. He had told Hindustan Times, “During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home [laughs]. I loved being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent.”

He added, “Taimur is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time.”

Saif Ali Khan on faith: ‘I don’t have an agenda for praying’

Saif is very fond of reading and has his own library at his residence. Once talking to Rediff about his spiritual side, he said, “I don’t have an agenda for praying. I do feel better after praying but I don’t know why because I feel no one is listening.”

On being asked why he has almost stopped praying, he had said, “It is ridiculous to imagine God is listening to me. There is too much suffering in the world for there to be a personal God. I am so well off and have everything, so what should I be praying for? People on the streets should be praying for survival. There are many suffering, and terrible things are happening in the world. I think God should listen to them, not me.”

Saif Ali Khan reveals his little secret

Saif had once shared how he bonds with son Taimur. In an interview to DNA, he had said, “He begins his day with bhajans and ends his day by listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky. Other than that he just, burps and farts all day, just like me.”

Saif Ali Khan on son Taimur’s future: ‘Bad luck he’ll have to figure out himself’

Saif has often told the paparazzi to not click too many pictures of son Taimur or follow him wherever he goes. Talking about how this stardom will affect him in future, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There will be certain expectations out of him. Maybe all that will force him to become an actor. I hope that with the right guidance, maybe he will find his calling in another field. I’m worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There’s going to be pressure on him. Bad luck he’ll have to figure out himself.”

Saif Ali Khan on being accused of buying Padma Shri: ‘It was very embarrassing’

During his appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, Saif was shown a number of trolls who accused him of buying the Padma Shri. Reacting to the trolls, he said, “It is beyond me to bribe the Indian government. You will have to ask more senior people. But I thought I don’t want to accept it. There are so many senior actors in the industry who deserved it even more than me, and had not gotten one...and it was very embarrassing. And of course, there are some people who have it, I feel deserve it less than me also.”

