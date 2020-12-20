On son Taimur’s birthday, Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pics and a heartfelt note: ‘No one can or love you more than Amma’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:32 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a special note on the occasion of her son, Taimur Ali Khan’s fourth birthday on Sunday. Kareena took to social media and shared a reel of Taimur’s pictures, along with a heartfelt message. “No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma,” she wrote.

In her caption, Kareena wrote, “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake... Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma. Happy Birthday Son... My Tim.”

Kareena attached a picture of Taimur heaving hay, and a musical montage of his pictures from over the years. The montage included photographs of Taimur playing in snow, enjoying cake, and being little kid -- at home and in the outdoors. The montage also had pictures of a newborn Taimur, in the arms of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Kareena spoke about how Taimur has impacted her life. “I’m overprotective. I’m also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes,” she told Filmfare.

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child sometime in March. The couple announced Kareena’s second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in a joint statement.

