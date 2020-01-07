Panga title song: Kangana Ranaut’s reel family’s efforts in reviving her career are worth applauding. Watch

bollywood

The title song of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Panga is out now and shows a heart-touching role reversal of her onscreen family as they gear up to revive her career as a kabaddi player. The song shows how Kangana struggles to restart a tough exercise routine and consume food items she isn’t fond of to increase her strength.

How her son forces her to drink a glass of milk, saying, “Strength badhani hai, ek ghunt me gatak lo” strikes a chord with the viewers. It also shows Kangana running and exercising in the morning and practising kabaddi on her terrace.

Sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar and Siddharth Mahadevan, the song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar.

Kangana, who plays a mother in the film, has dedicated her performance to her own mother Asha Ranaut. Rangoli Chandel, sister and spokesperson of the actor, shared a tweet sharing Kangana’s thoughts on how she executed the role of a mother so well in the movie. “I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut .... ,” Rangoli tweeted.

The trailer shows Kangana as Jaya Nigam, who was once the captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team but is now a wife and a mother working in the railway department. She realises that no one recognises her as a former kabaddi player and in order to find her lost identity, she plans to make a comeback as a professional player.

Punjabi singer Jassie Gill is seen playing the role of a supportive husband, who accompanies her in the ups and downs in the journey of the comeback. In the movie, Richa Chaddha is seen playing a pivotal role while Neena Gupta essays the role of Kangana’s mother. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

