Panipat: Malaika Arora gives her nod to Arjun Kapoor’s bald look in Panipat. Watch behind-the-scenes video

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:43 IST

Arjun Kapoor has gone bald for the first time to play Sadashiv Rao in his upcoming film, Panipat. The actor has now shared a behind-the-scenes video when he shaved off his hair for the role.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “I can’t believe the film is about to come out... I shot this in January when we were about to begin shooting again after the new year break... it’s been a journey and a half. So grateful for the chance to play Bhau... 48 hours to go...”

Hair stylist Aalim Hakim is seen shaving off his hair at his salon. He even places a bowl on his head to leave the right amount of hair as per the Hindu custom. He also shaves off his beard and grooms his moustache and eyebrows in the video. Arjun even jokes during the session that he will now look like Aalim’s bald twin.

The picture got nearly 2 lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours including one from Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora. A fan compared Arjun’s look to footballer Sadio Mané and wrote, “If sadio mane was Indian!” Another wrote, “Proud of you my bro. keep it up. coming out of your comfort zone first step towards success.”

Arjun had earlier shared a video showcasing how he transformed into the role of Maratha leader Sadashiv regarding his costumes, posture and attitude. “I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. ‘Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega’. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role..,” Arjun said in the video.

Also read: Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma win the red carpet. Read complete winners list

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Marathas and Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Abdali in 1761. Apart from Arjun, Panipat also features Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is slated for release on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more